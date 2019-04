Zelenskyi’s Headquarters: Polls’ Results Concerning Support To Its Candidate In 2nd Round Of Presidential Elec

The headquarters of presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, calls expected the results of sociological surveys as to support of its candidate in the second round of the presidential election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from headquarters spokesperson, Dmytro Razumkov.

According to him, sociological surveys will show growing support to the candidate by the second round.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 71% of pollees who will take part in the election and questioned by the Rating sociological group are ready to vote for presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and 21% for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, in the second round of the presidential election.

At the same time, 18% are still undecided, and 10% do not plan to vote.

61% of those who intend to vote in the second round of presidential election are supporting Zelenskyi, 24% - Poroshenko and 15% are still undecided.

At the same time, 71% of those who intend to vote and have chosen sides are ready to support Zelenskyi and 29% - Poroshenko.

According to Oleksii Antipovych, the head of the Rating sociological group, a total of 40% of Poroshenko’s voters vote against Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than for Poroshenko; 22% vote against Zelenskyi.

At the same time, 41% of Zelenskyi’s voters are rather against Poroshenko and about 60% against the current situation in the country.

The poll was conducted between April 5 and 10 among 3,000 adult respondents in all regions of Ukraine except occupied territories of Donbas and the Russia-annexed Crimea.

The sampling error does not exceed 1.8%.