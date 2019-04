Two employees of the interior affairs bodies of the Russian Federation have asked Ukraine for political asylum.

Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, the reason why they have to apply for political asylum in Ukraine is an attempt to escape persecution over their activity aimed at preventing proliferation of drugs in Russia.

Ukrainian law enforcers are investigating the case.

