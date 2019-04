President Petro Poroshenko has taken another alcohol and drugs test administered by experts from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), who were invited by Kyiv by boxer Volodymyr Klitschko.

The test took place at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The test was conducted behind closed doors. Unlike the previous tests, it was not conducted in front of television cameras.

Poroshenko gave a urine sample for the test.

VADA will test the urine sample at a sports medicine laboratory in the United States.

VADA is not affiliated with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), but both organizations use the same laboratory.

The results of the test will be ready by the beginning of the next week because the test requires 48-72 hours.

Poroshenko later told reporters that he did not pay for the test and did not know how much it cost.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi agreed to debate Poroshenko before the second round of the presidential election on the precondition that both candidates take alcohol and drugs tests.

Poroshenko proposed taking the tests at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex but Zelenskyi refused because there is no test laboratory there.

Poroshenko’s test was administered by the Boris clinic, the Medikom clinic, the Emergency Hospital, and Kyiv Narcological Hospital while Zelenskyi’s test was administered by the Eurolab clinic, which is owned by one of his supporters.

According to the preliminary results of his test, there were no psychoactive substances in Poroshenko’s blood. The result of the test on his hair sample may take up to two weeks.

Zelenskyi published a test result with a mistake in the date of the test, but the clinic took the blame for the mistake.

Klitschko questioned the accuracy of both candidates’ tests and invited VADA experts to Kyiv to conduct proper tests.

Zelenskyi does not intend to take another test.