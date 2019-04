President Petro Poroshenko has approved Ukraine’s annual national program for cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 2019.

Poroshenko announced this on Wednesday, April 10, at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko said that he signed a decree approving the annual national program for cooperation with NATO for 2019 under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko intends to ask NATO to launch a membership action plan (MAP) for Ukraine at the NATO summit in London (Britain) in December 2019 if he is reelected as the president of Ukraine.