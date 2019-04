Kholodnytskyi Not Planning To Resign If Zelenskyi Wins Presidential Election

Deputy Prosecutor General/Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi does not intend to resign if presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi wins the presidential election.

Kholodnytskyi announced this to reporters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I will not resign. Kholodnytskyi will resign in two circumstances: when his term of office expires and when he himself wants it. That is all,” the prosecutor said.

Kholodnytskyi was responding to a question from journalists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kholodnytskyi does not plan to meet with representatives of Zelenskyi’s election campaign headquarters on April 8.