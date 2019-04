Presidential candidate, head of the Kvartal 95 studio, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, will visit Paris (France) and hold a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the same day with President Petro Poroshenko - on April 12.

Oleh Medvedev, an adviser to Poroshenko and the spokesperson for his election campaign headquarters, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I know that Zelenskyi will go to Macron. The French coordinated this issue with the Ukrainian side through diplomatic channels. Poroshenko’s position is that it would be useful for Zelenskyi to get off the stage, leave the sphere of show business and dive a little into the world of real politics, including international, and get some experience... Therefore, I know that Zelenskyi will, it seems, be on Friday in Paris and will really hold a meeting with Macron. On the same day, Petro Poroshenko should be in Paris and will also meet with Macron," he said.

Poroshenko will go to Paris to meet with Macron after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on April 12.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, the Central Election Commission established the results of voting in the presidential election on March 31: the most voters voted for Zelenskyi - 30.2% (5.7 million citizens) and Poroshenko - 15.9% (3 million citizens).

Since none of the candidates gained more than 50%, the CEC appointed the second round of election on April 21, where the one who gets more votes than the competitor will win.