Poroshenko Names Hresko First Deputy Head Of State Border Service

President Petro Poroshenko appointed Yurii Hresko as first deputy head of the State Border Guard Service.

This is stated in the Presidential Decree No.115 of April 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“To appoint Hresko Yurii Petrovych as the first deputy head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine,” the decree reads.

The decree was published on Wednesday.

No other details are reported.

Prior to that, Hresko held the post of director of the state border guard department of the State Border Guard Service.

Previously, he held the post of the deputy head of the Western regional department of the State Border Guard Service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 4, Poroshenko dismissed the first deputy head of the State Border Guard Service Vasyl Servatiuk.