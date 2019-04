Member of Parliament Semen Semenchenko decided to quit the Samopomich party.

The press service of the party said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yehor Sobolev has already signed the corresponding application, and MP Semenchenko announced his intention to do it in the near future," the statement reads.

According to the statement, Semenchenko announced his decision during a meeting of the faction.

At the same time, having left the party, the MP will remain a member of the Samopomich faction in the Verkhovna Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, MP Sobolev announced a decision to quit the Samopomich party, remaining a member of the faction.