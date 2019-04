The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has found violations in e-declarations submitted by Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Artem Sytnik.

The NACP has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NACP has verified his declarations for 2015-2017 and found out that Sytnik did not mention a real estate facility he owned in his 2015 declaration.

Besides, the Agency states that Sytnik provided false information in his 2016 declaration.

The information touched the cadastre number of a land plot belonging to his spouse, and did not mention his income in violation of the law.

In his 2017, Sytnik again did not mention the cadastre number of the said land plot, etc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACP has not established violations in 2015-2017 e-declarations of Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi.