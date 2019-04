Monetary Base Up 0.1% To UAH 423.237 Billion In March

In March 2018, the monetary base, which includes hard money in circulation off banks, banks' reserve money and other money, according to current data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), rose by 0.1% from UAH 423.237 as at March 1 to UAH 423.714 billion as at April 1.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the year to date, the monetary base has decreased by 2.8% from UAH 435.798 billion.

In March, the monetary base decreased by 0.2% from UAH 1,255.4 billion as at March 1 to UAH 1,252.6 billion as at April 1, and since January 1, 2019 – by 2% from UAH 1,277.6 billion.

In compliance with the NBU's latest data, the amount of cash in circulation in March rose by 0.4% from UAH 343.074 billion as at March 1 to UAH 344.357 billion as at April 1, and in the year to date, it has decreased by 5.3% from UAH 363.629 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the monetary base rose by 9.2% from UAH 399.1 billion.

In 2017, monetary supply increased by 9.6% from UAH 1,102.762 billion.