Bookmakers Offering Odds Of 1.21-1 – 1.33-1 On Zelenskyi Victory In Presidential Election, 2.7-1 – 3.2-1 On Po

Bookmakers are offering odds of between 1.21-1 and 1.33-1 on victory for Volodymyr Zelenskyi and between 2.7-1 and 3.2-1 on victory for President Petro Poroshenko in the second round of the 2019 presidential election.

This is stated in information on the websites of the Favorite, Marathon, Pari Match, bwin, and 1Xbet betting companies, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Favorite and Marathon, the odds on winning the presidential election are 1.3-1 for Zelenskyi and 3.2-1 for Poroshenko.

The odds at Pari Match are 1.4-1 for Zelenskyi and 3-1 for Poroshenko.

The odds at bwin are 1.33-1 for Zelenskyi and 3.1-1 for Poroshenko.

The odds at 1Xbet are 1.21-1 for Zelenskyi and 2.7-1 for Poroshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, bookmakers were offering odds of between 1.22-1 and 1.35-1 on victory for Zelenskyi and between 3.1-1 and 4-1 on victory for Poroshenko in the second round of the 2019 presidential election as of April 1.

The second round of the presidential election is scheduled for April 21.

Zelenskyi won 30.2% of the votes (5.7 million votes) and Poroshenko 15.9% (3 million votes) in the first round of the presidential election.