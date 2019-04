IMF Keeps Ukraine’s GDP Growth Forecast For 2019 Unchanged At 2.7%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has kept its 2019 GDP growth forecast for Ukraine unchanged at 2.7%.

This IMF announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The GDP growth forecast for 2020 remains unchanged at 3.0%.

The average annual inflation rates are forecast at 8% in 2019 and 5.9% in 2020.

According to the IMF forecast, the inflation rate will be 7% this year and 5.6% in 2020.

The forecast for the current-account deficit of Ukraine’s balance of payments in 2019 was raised from 2.9% to 2.5% of GDP.

This indicator is forsakes at 2.4% of GDP in 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF kept its forecast for Ukraine’s GDP growth in 2019 unchanged at 2.7% and lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2020 from 3.4% to 3% in December last year.

It also lowered the forecast for the current-account deficit of Ukraine’s balance of payments from 3.9% to 2.9% of GDP.