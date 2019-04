Cabinet Receives Draft Presidential Decree On Dismissal Of Odesa Region’s Governor Stepanov, Will Consider It

The Cabinet of Ministers has received a draft presidential decree on dismissal of the Odesa region’s Governor Maksym Stepanov, and it will consider it at a meeting on April 10.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman announced this to reporters, Ukrainian News agency reports.

“The government officially received the request from the president today, and the government will consider it tomorrow,” he said.

The prime minister did not provide further details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko removed Stepanov from the post of governor of Odesa region on April 8 and appointed Serhii Paraschenko as the acting governor.

Stepanov later said that he refused to resign at Poroshenko’s request and that he considered his removal illegal.