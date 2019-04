Labor Migrants Up Remittances To Ukraine By 19% To USD 14 Billion In 2018 - World Bank

The World Bank (WB) estimates remittances to Ukraine from labor migrants at USD 14 billion, which is by 19% more than in 2017.

This is evidenced by the data of the World Bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2018, Ukraine received a record amount of remittances - USD 14 billion.

Ukraine is the largest recipient of remittances in the Europe and Central Asia region.

It is noted that the increase in remittances was partly due to a revision of the methodology for their estimation, as well as an increase in the demand of neighboring countries for labor migrants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank estimates remittances from labor migrants at USD 11 billion in 2018.

The National Bank expects an increase in remittances from labor migrants by 5.2% to USD 12.2 billion in 2019.