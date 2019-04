CEC Not To Amend Resolution On Venue For Debates To Organize Them At Olimpiyskiy NSC On April 19

The Central Election Commission sees no grounds for amending its resolution that sets the studio of the Public Television as the venue for debates between the presidential candidates on April 19.

CEC Chairperson, Tetiana Slypachuk, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Board Chairperson of the National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine, Zurab Alasania, said that the debates will take place on the Public Television between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on April 19.

The debates will cost UAH 5.7 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, following the call of presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, addressed to President Petro Poroshenko to hold the debates at the NSC, Poroshenko suggested their meeting at the stadium on April 14, and at the studio of the Public Television on April 19 as is provided for by the law.