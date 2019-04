President Petro Poroshenko has promised not to appoint his business partners and team fellows to any state positions anymore, inter alia after his possible re-election.

He said this on the Svoboda Slova [Free speech] TV show on the ICTV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the election in the first round on March 31, 2019, I heard a signal and a message from the society: people are dissatisfied. People are dissatisfied, because reforms are moving too slowly. Living standards do not satisfy the absolute majority of Ukrainian citizens, corruption is not overcome, it is difficult to find justice in the judicial branch of government. People have the right to that. People’s claims to the authorities are absolutely objective. I thank everyone who voted for me in the first round, and I understand and thank for the message that was sent to the authorities: do this, change that, because we’re not going to tolerate this anymore. This is a very strong message that motivates me to a change. For me, such a signal was probably the most painful, but the most important lesson I learnt from the first round," he said.

According to Poroshenko, he should change the personnel policy and show greater openness.

“The first mistake is communication. Decisions were made behind the scenes, and even if they were absolutely correct, they did not cause public trust. It was necessary to learn to convince the society in new conditions. This will be the rule for the next five years. The second mistake is in personnel policy. There were obvious mistakes in the appointment of certain persons. No business partners, no close people… Petro Poroshenko will no longer appoint them, while he is the President, inter alia during his second term," he said.

At the same time, Poroshenko did not name any "personnel mistakes."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, the Central Election Commission established the results of voting in the presidential election on March 31: the most voters voted for Zelenskyi - 30.2% (5.7 million citizens) and Poroshenko - 15.9% (3 million citizens).

Since none of the candidates gained more than 50%, the CEC appointed the second round of election on April 21, where the one who gets more votes than the competitor will win.