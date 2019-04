In the first quarter of 2019, the net currency purchase by the National Bank of Ukraine in the interbank foreign currency market allowed replenishment of reserves by USD 625 million.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first quarter of 2019, the NBU acquired almost USD 792 million in the interbank foreign currency market.

Over a half, in particular, USD 417.5 million, was purchased through interventions at the best rate.

In the said period, the NBU sold almost USD 167 million in the interbank foreign currency market, of which USD 108.5 million was sold through interventions at the best exchange rate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the NBU acquired USD 3,173.78 million and sold USD 1,801.82 million in the interbank foreign currency market.