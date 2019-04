Zurab Alasania, the chairman of the board of directors of the National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine (NOTU), estimates the cost of holding a debate between presidential candidates at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex (NSC Olimpiyskiy) ahead of the second round of the presidential election at UAH 6 million.

Alasania announced this to reporters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"About UAH 6 million... This is an estimate," Alasania said.

He added that the presidential candidates would have to pay television channels for distribution of the debate if the debate were to be recognized as political campaigning. According to him, such payments are not included in the abovementioned amount.

“As a journalist, I have a feeling that the debate will not take place in the stadium. Everything indicates that they will meet here, at a neutral venue,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on April 8 that he intended to debate President Petro Poroshenko on April 19.