The Wizz Air airline (Hungary) launched the Kyiv - Krakow flight on April 5.

The company said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, flights are carried out on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

It is noted that the first flight to Krakow arrived with 168 passengers on board, 159 people used the return flight.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Wizz Air is considering the possibility of resuming the activities of its subsidiary in Ukraine - Wizz Air Ukraine (Kyiv) in 2019.

The resuming of the subsidiary will allow Wizz Air to expand the network of low-cost routes to/from Ukraine through investments of USD 2.5 billion, which will be used to increase the Ukrainian fleet to 20 new Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft.

At the moment, the share of Wizz Air among low-cost airlines in Ukraine is 51.8%.

In 2018, the Wizz Air airline increased passenger flow to/from Ukraine twice to more than 1.5 million passengers year over year.

From April 20, 2015, Wizz Air Ukraine ceased operations as part of the restructuring of the Wizz Air Holdings international company, after which Wizz Air Hungary continued operations of flights to/from Ukraine.

However, the Hungarian parent company did not liquidate its subsidiary in Ukraine and stated that as soon as the risk level in the country is reduced, Wizz Air Ukraine will resume its work.

The Wizz Air group of companies is the largest low-cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe.

The total number of Wizz Air fleet is 96 airliners, 28 operating bases of the airline are located in 16 countries, and the route network of the airline consists of more than 600 routes in 141 directions to 44 countries.