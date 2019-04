President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has predicted victory for President Petro Poroshenko in the second round of the Ukrainian presidential election.

This was announced in a statement on the website of the president of Belarus, citing his interview with the Turkish news agency, Anadolu, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Nobody has won anything there. Zelenskyi is in the lead after the first round and Poroshenko is lagging behind. Nobody can predict how the second round will end. That notwithstanding, I am inclined to think that Poroshenko will win this presidential election,” Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko noted that he knows Poroshenko very well and that he has seen presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi only in the cinema and does not know him as a politician.

Lukashenko also mentioned former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, who had to leave Georgia and hide in other countries, in the interview.

“Poroshenko will do everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians support him so that he will not have to climb onto the roof and call on Ukrainians from the rooftop to protect him. He must do everything to ensure that people support him,” the Belarusian president said.

According to Lukashenko, it is better for Ukrainians not to vote for anyone than to vote for a candidate in whom they have no confidence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lukashenko and Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the of the For Life Opposition Platform party’s political council, discussed the prospects for development of the situation in Ukraine and the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Donbas after the Ukrainian presidential elections in Minsk on April 4.

The Central Election Commission has scheduled the second round of the presidential elections for Sunday, April 21.

Zelenskyi and Poroshenko will contest the second round of the presidential election.