The Kyivskyi Metropoliten subway municipal enterprise has decided to stop using tokens from November.

The Kyivskyi Metropoliten's press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The last day of the use of tokens in the subway is October 31. Further - only electronic payment facilities," - reads the statement.

It notes that with the introduction of an electronic ticket, you can pay for a trip at each station, using a turnstile with a corresponding mark, and can replenish the transport card online.

The statement also notes that the subway card with replenishment for 50 trips saves UAH 1.5 per trip (the cost of travel is UAH 6.50, not UAH 8).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 7, 2017, the law on the introduction of automated payment systems for city public transport (e-ticket), adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on January 17, 2017, came into force.