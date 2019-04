President Petro Poroshenko has dismissed chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Maksym Stepanov, and appointed Serhii Paraschenko as the acting chairperson.

This follows from the presidential decrees 107 and 108, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Both decrees are dated April 6.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction confirmed that chairperson of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Andrii Hordeev, resigned.