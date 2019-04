Ukraine has started gas injection into the underground gas storage facilities (USF).

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on April 5, 2019, the injection exceeded gas outtake: 12.19 million cubic meters were injected and 3.37 million cubic meters were taken out.

In the period of November 7, 2018, the start of the previous heating season, and April 4, 2019 (inclusive), Ukraine decreased gas reserves in the USF by 49.1% or 8.488 billion cubic meters to 8.745 billion cubic meters.

As at April 4, 2019, USF gas reserves rose by 16.6% or 1.245 billion cubic meters year over year.

In the period of April 1-6, Ukraine imported 149.939 million cubic meters of gas: 39.85 million cubic meters via the Slovak Republic; 80.08 million cubic meters via Hungary; and 30.01 million cubic meters via the Republic of Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine entered 2019 with the natural gas reserves in its USF amounting to 13,885.07 million cubic meters, down 5.5% or 807.94 million cubic meters year over year.

On November 7, Ukraine stopped gas injection into the USF and started the current heating season.

As at November 7, there were 17.193 billion cubic meters of gas in the USF.