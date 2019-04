Health Care Ministry Invites Tender For Reconstruction And Expansion Of Cancer Institute For UAH 2.5 Billion

The State Construction Center of the Health Care of Ukraine state-run enterprise has invited a tender for reconstruction and expansion of the National Cancer Institute with the expected cost of UAH 2.461 billion.

This follows from the data posted in the ProZorro procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, respective works will take place at the clinic building 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 3.4 million to the National Cancer Institute for roof repairs.