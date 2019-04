Zelenskyi Campaign Headquarters Rule Out Refusal To Debate Poroshenko

The election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi has ruled out the possibility of Zelenskyi refusing to debate incumbent President Petro Poroshenko.

A representative of the election campaign headquarters disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Volodymyr’s answer was, ‘I am ready,’” the representative said when asked whether Zelenskyi could refuse to debate Poroshenko.

According to him, Zelenskyi has a specific tactic for the debate, but he refused to discuss the tactic.

"Preparations for the debate have been going on throughout the entire campaign," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko has proposed holding several rounds of debates with Zelenskyi.

On April 3, Zelenskyi challenged Poroshenko to a debate at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex, which would be preceded by alcohol and drug tests.