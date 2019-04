The Central Election Commission (CEC) is not ruling out the possibility of establishing the results of the March 31 presidential election on April 7.

This was announced by the CEC’s deputy head Yevhen Radchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are hoping that we will perform almost all the procedures tomorrow so that we can determine the results of the election the day after tomorrow … if everything goes well and all the district election commissions to which the CEC sent protocols for clarification manage to clarify the protocols," he said.

The CEC has thus far approved the original paper protocols on the results of voting in 197 out of 199 district election commissions.

According to Radchenko, the remaining two protocols are expected to be approved on Friday.

About 15 election-result protocols remain to be clarified.

According to the law, the CEC must establish the results of voting in the March 31 presidential election based on original paper protocols by April 10, inclusive.

After official announcement of the results of the first round of the presidential election, a second round of election must be scheduled for April 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, with 100% of the electronic ballots counted, data from the Central Election Commission shows that the Kvartal 95 studio’s head Volodymyr Zelenskyi won 30.24% of the votes in the first round of the March 31 presidential election, incumbent President Poroshenko 15.95%, and the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party’s leader Yulia Tymoshenko 13.40%.

The voter turnout in the March 31 presidential election was 63.52% (62.8% if voter turnout at polling stations abroad is taken into account).