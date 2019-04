Poroshenko Campaign Headquarters: Zelenskyi Did Not Fulfill Promise To Take Drug Test

The election campaign headquarters of President of Petro Poroshenko believes that presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi did not fulfill his promise to undergo medical tests for alcohol and drug addiction.

Oleh Medvedev, an adviser to Poroshenko and the spokesperson for his election campaign headquarters, announced this at a press briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Volodymyr Zelenskyi raised the issue of the need for tests for alcohol and drugs. What was their motivation? Ask them. Poroshenko took this initiative extremely seriously, but we cannot say the same about the initiator of tests... We believe that candidate Zelenskyi did not fulfill his promise and did not take the tests in the manner prescribed by medical protocols," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 3, Zelenskyi challenged Poroshenko to a debate at the Olympic National Sports Complex, preceded by alcohol and drug tests.

Poroshenko accepted the challenge and invited Zelenskyi to take the tests jointly with him at the medical center of the Olympic National Sports Complex.

However, Zelenskyi decided to take his own tests separately at the Eurolab clinic, which is owned by his supporter.