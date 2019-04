G7 Foreign Ministers Will Discuss Crimea, Donbas And Ukrainian Prisoners Release From Russia On April 5-6

The foreign affairs ministers of the G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States) will discuss the issues of the Russia-annexed Crimea, Donbas, and release of Ukrainian political prisoners in the Russian Federation in the French Republic on April 5-6.

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klimkin noted that on Friday and Saturday, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Chrystia Freeland, will present a plan for the upcoming July reforms conference.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, Klimkin called on the world community to exert pressure on Russia to speed up release of Pavlo Hryb, Ukrainian citizen imprisoned for 6 years in Russia.