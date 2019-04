Poroshenko Appoints Kosinskyi As SBU Deputy Head Instead Of Baziuk

President Petro Poroshenko has appointed Vladyslav Kosinskyi as a Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) instead of Serhii Baziuk.

This follows from the presidential decrees 102-103 dated April 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

No information on the reason of the Baziuk’s dismissal has been provided.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2015, Poroshenko appointed Serhii Baziuk as a deputy chairperson of the SBU.