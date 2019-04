World Bank Downgrades Ukraine’s GDP Growth From 2.9% To 2.7% In 2019

The World Bank has downgraded the outlook for the Ukraine’s gross domestic product growth from 2.9% to 2.7% in 2019.

This follows from Europe and Central Asia Economic Update, Spring 2019: Financial Inclusion, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the bank retained its outlook for the economy growth for 2020 at 3.4%, and lowered by 0.1 percentage points to 3.7% for 2021.

In January 2019, the World Bank expected a slowdown in the economy growth of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the real GDP rose by 3.3% year over year to UAH 3,558.706 billion.