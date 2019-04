Poroshenko Calling For Holding Debates With Zelenskyi In Several Stages

President Petro Poroshenko is calling for holding of debates with presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, in several stages.

He said this to journalists after doing his blood test at the medical center of the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko did his test behind closed doors and the journalists present there were able to see everything on a screen.

Presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, has done blood test at the Eurolab clinic in Kyiv.

Zelenskyi arrived at the clinic earlier than was announced however, answered only a couple of journalists’ questions.

Zelenskyi did only a blood test, its results will be available in three days.

On April 3, Zelenskyi suggested that President Petro Poroshenko hold the debates at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex and do blood tests for alcohol and drug contents.