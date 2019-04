Zelenskyi, Hrytsenko And Liashko Hold Most Fair Campaigns – Avakov

Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov states that presidential candidates actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Civic Initiative party leader, Anatolii Hrytsenko, and Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleh Liashko, held the most fair election campaigns before the first round of this year's presidential election.

Avakov said this on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Avakov considers that by exchanging their video addresses, presidential candidates Zelenskyi and incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, are violating the election law.