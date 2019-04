The Kyiv city council renamed Ivana Kudri Street in Pecherskyi district to the name of the late US Senator from the Republican Party, head of the Armed Forces Affairs Committee John McCain.

71 members of council voted for the adoption of the relevant draft decision with the minimum required 61, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The secretary of the city council, Volodymyr Prokopiv, noted that the family of the American politician supported the renaming initiative, and the city council received an official letter from the widow of Senator Cindy McCain.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 27, a petition to assign one of the streets of Kyiv to the name of US Senator John McCain, who died on August 25, was registered on the website of the Kyiv city council.

After that, President Petro Poroshenko asked the Kyiv city council to assign the name of McCain to Ivana Kudri Street.