Zelenskyi Campaign Headquarters Invites Poroshenko To Take Tests With Him At Eurolab Clinic In Kyiv

The election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi has invited President Petro Poroshenko to take alcohol and drug tests together with Zelenskyi at the Eurolab clinic in Kyiv at 08:00 a.m. on April 5.

The election campaign headquarters’ spokesperson Dmytro Razumkov announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are asking Petro Oleksiyovych [Poroshenko] to come to the Eurolab clinic at 08:00 a.m. tomorrow to get tested. We are waiting," he said.

Zelenskyi thus refused to take tests at the Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex’s medical center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko has said that an election debate with Zelenskyi at the Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex does not exclude the obligatory debate on National Public Television.