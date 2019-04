President Petro Poroshenko has said that Ukraine is ready to implement an action plan on membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Poroshenko stated this in a post on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko also congratulated NATO on the 70th anniversary of its creation.

He expressed appreciation for NATO’s support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Besides, Poroshenko stated that Ukraine has long been preparing its path to the North Atlantic alliance, creating a new army from scratch.

“Already, we are essentially the eastern flank of the alliance in terms of armament, experience, and standards,” Poroshenko wrote.

He also stated his intention to sign another annual national program aimed at strengthen the partnership between Ukraine and NATO.

"We do not plan to stop. We will move forward confidently. Ukraine has no alternative to NATO and the European Union,” Poroshenko wrote.

He expressed the hope that NATO allies would appreciate Ukraine’s contribution to the defense of the Euro-Atlantic community at the NATO summit in London and begin practical discussions on a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) for the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko intends to NATO to launch an MAP for Ukraine at the NATO summit in London (Britain) in December 2019 if he is reelected as the president of Ukraine.