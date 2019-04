President Petro Poroshenko’s election campaign headquarters is ready to pay half the cost of holding a presidential election debate at the Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex with money from his election campaign fund.

Oleh Medvedev, an adviser to Poroshenko and the spokesperson for his election campaign headquarters, announced this at a press briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Poroshenko is definitely ready to assume half of the cost of renting the stadium and explain the origin of these funds. We also expect that Zelenskyi will bear half the cost and also explain how the money was paid into his election campaign fund," he said.

According to Medvedev, Poroshenko has the most transparent election campaign fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko has said that he will be waiting for Zelenskyi at the Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex’s medical center at 9 a.m. on April 5 to take tests ahead of the presidential election debate.