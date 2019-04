Ukraine Sends Note To Russia With Demand To Transfer 113 Citizens Serving Sentences In Russia

Ukraine has sent a note to the Russian Federation with a demand to immediately transfer 113 citizens who serve their sentences in Russia and Crimea.

The press service of the Justice Ministry of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Justice Ministry has received appeals from citizens of Ukraine convicted by Ukrainian courts and who were in prisons in Crimea at the moment of its illegal annexation by Russia.

Following the annexation, the cases of the citizens have been reconsidered by the Russian authorities and new sentences were issued in compliance with the laws of the Russian Federation.

The citizens serve their sentences in Crimea or have been transferred to prisons in Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, 2019, Ukraine received 60 convicts from the occupied territories of Luhansk region. They will continue to serve their sentences in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine.