Moody's: Possible Election Of Zelenskyi As President Will Not Have Influence On Economic Policies In Short-Ter

Moody's, an international rating agency, notes that possible election of Volodymyr Zelenskyi as the President of Ukraine will not have influence on the economic policies in the short-term perspective.

The rating agency announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It reads that limited access of the Ukrainian government to the liquidity market is an incentive to observe key conditions of the stand by arrangement with the International Monetary Fund.

The next program of the International Monetary Fund may appear after long negotiations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the Ukrainian Constitution the President of Ukraine is responsible for realization of the foreign policy, the defense and security of the country. The prime minister and the Cabinet of Ministers are in charge of questions of the economy and the energy sector.