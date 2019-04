Press Service: Fake News About Russian Company's Being Copyright Holder Of Zelenskyi's Video About Debates Rep

The team of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi says the fake news that a Russian company is the copyright holder of the video about presidential debates represents another "useless and boring" attempt to defame the candidate.

The press service of presidential candidate Zelenskyi announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We consider this information to be another useless and boring attempt of defamation. Only Ze! and nobody else is the copyright holder of the audio and visual content used in the videos and other products used during the election campaign of Volodymyr Zelenskyi," reads the statement.

Some media spread information that Kedoo_Entertainment_Russia was the copyright holder of the video about presidential debates.

Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson Iryna Heraschenko also posted this information on her Facebook page.

Then she deleted the post and admitted that the information was a fake.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 3, presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi published a video in which he says he is ready to take part in the debates vs President Poroshenko if the debates are held at the Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex in Kyiv. Zelenskyi also raised a number of questions including Poroshenko's apologies for the statements about Zelenskyi made on March 31.

President Poroshenko has agreed to take part in the debates at the Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex.

Officially, the voting results based on the originals of wet-stamped paper protocols shall be established by the CEC before April 10 inclusive.

After the official announcement of the results of the first round, the second round of election shall be appointed for April 21.

In compliance with the law, the debates between the presidential candidates shall be held on April 19. The law does not provide for any sanctions for refusal of candidates to take part in the debates.