The National Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine is ready to hold negotiations for holding debates between presidential candidates at the Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex in Kyiv.

Zurab Alasania, the company board chairperson, wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Can the National Public Television and Radio Company hold the debates? Of course, it can… So, we begin negotiations with all sides," he wrote.

According to him, the question of holding the debates requires agreements from both candidates and approval of the Central Election Commission. The question of financing from the state budget has also to be resolved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi says he is ready to take part in the debates vs President Poroshenko if the debates are held at the Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex in Kyiv. Zelenskyi also raised a number of questions including Poroshenko's apologies for the statements about Zelenskyi made on March 31.

A total of 30.24% of voters supported presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 15.95% incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, and 13.40% - Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yulia Tymoshenko, after 100% of e-reports on voting results counted.

Officially, the voting results based on the originals of wet-stamped paper protocols shall be established by the CEC before April 10 inclusive.

After the official announcement of the results of the first round, the second round of election shall be appointed for April 21.

In compliance with the law, the debates between the presidential candidates shall be held on April 19. The law does not provide for any sanctions for refusal of candidates to take part in the debates.