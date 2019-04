Zelenskyi Still Waiting For Poroshenko's Apologies For Taking Part In Debates With Him

Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi is still waiting for apologies from President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko for holding debates at the Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex in Kyiv.

Oleksandr Kornienko, a coordinator of Zelenskyi's headquarters, said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"We are still waiting for apologies from Poroshenko as he has not answered to all questions of Volodymyr. This concerns not only the place of the debates - the stadium. This also concerns apologies for what Poroshenko said about Volodymyr Zelenskyi," he said.

Kornienko says the deadline for Poroshenko's reaction has not expired.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, 2019, President Petro Poroshenko said his team and he would never let Volodymyr Zelenskyi, whom he considers to be a businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi's dummy candidate, to win.

Zelenskyi says he is ready to take part in the debates vs President Poroshenko if the debates are held at the Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex in Kyiv. Zelenskyi also raised a number of questions.

President Poroshenko has agreed with the condition of holding the debates at the stadium.