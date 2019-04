The National Bank of Ukraine has provided foreign companies with an opportunity to open accounts at banks in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian central bank announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This move represents a step toward Ukraine's transition to the free movement of capital.

The opportunity to open accounts at Ukrainian financial institutions and to perform currency transactions through the accounts provided to non-resident legal entities is stipulated by the law of Ukraine on currency and currency transactions, the law of Ukraine on amendments to some laws regarding facilitation of foreign investment, and the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian authorities have canceled a requirement for businesses to declare currency values and other foreign assets.