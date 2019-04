Ukrainian Businesses Return To Ukraine USD 0.5 Billion In Kind Of Direct Foreign Investment In 2018

In 2018, the Ukrainian businesses returned to Ukraine USD 500 million in kind of direct foreign investment.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the sum accounts for 20.6% of the total value of the direct foreign investment in Ukraine in 2018.

In 2010-2018, the Ukrainian businesses returned to Ukraine USD 8.4 billion in kind of direct foreign investment which accounted for 22% of the direct foreign investment in Ukraine during the period.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine publishes annual reports on investment round tripping.