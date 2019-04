The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has banned any direct flights to Russia except for cases when flights are necessary for provision of work of missions of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and the Red Cross.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the decision at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said presidential candidate Yurii Boiko and Viktor Medvedchuk flew to Russia in March because the previous prohibition did not apply non-regular flights performed by planes that are registered outside Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a power abuse case against officials of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the State Aviation Service of Ukraine following a trip of presidential candidate MP Yurii Boiko and Viktor Medvedchuk to Russia.

In March 2019, Yurii Boiko and Viktor Medvedchuk discussed with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller conclusion of new contracts on gas supplies to Ukraine and gas transit through the Ukrainian gas transportation system.