Court Lifts Arrest From Omelian's Garage, Apartment In Kyiv And BMW

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv lifted the arrest from a garage in Lviv, apartment in Kyiv and the BMW car of the Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelian.

Omelian’s lawyer Oleksandr Lysak said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, the court granted the petition of the defense to cancel the previously imposed arrest on Omelian's property in the framework of the unlawful enrichment case.

In this regard, Omelian now has the right to dispose of the property at his discretion, there are no restrictions anymore.

The court made the decision on Wednesday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court closed the case against Omelian on charges of unlawful enrichment.