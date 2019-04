The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) accuses the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) of protracting cases on embezzlements in the defense industry.

The press service of the SACPO announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"While supervising the pre-trial investigation the SACPO has established facts of violations of requirements of the law by employees of the NACB during the investigation of these criminal cases," reads the statement.

In particular, in March 2016, detectives of the NACB launched investigation against the limited liability company Optiumspetsdetal on fake supplies to the Kharkiv tank factory for UAH 56 million.

The investigation slowed in September 2016 and virtually stopped in June 2017 following resignation of the detective.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) does not intend to initiate application of measures of restraint for heads of the Optimumspetsdetal limited liability company, Andrii Rohoza and Vitalii Zhukov, suspected of supplying parts smuggled from Russia for UkrOboronProm's factories at overstated prices.