On a request of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has closed the case against Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelian in the part concerning charges on unlawful enrichment following a ruling of the Constitutional Court cancelling criminal responsibility for unlawful enrichment concerning charges of unlawful enrichment and to continue the case on charges on incorrect declaration.

The court declared the decision on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SACPO had requested the court to close the criminal case against Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelian.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 22, 2019, the SACPO sent the case against Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelian to court.

The investigation had established that Omelian could not have saved enough money to purchase a premium car for UAH 1.4 million and simultaneously accumulate USD 90,000 and EUR 25,000 in cash while working exclusively in public service in 2015.

The minister registered the car to his brother to avoid declaring it and to conceal his actual income.