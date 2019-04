The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has refused to arrest Vladyslav Manher, the chair of the Kherson regional council.

This is said in a posting of the group Who Ordered Katia Handziuk on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court sitting was on April 2.

The court refused to satisfy a motion of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The court obliged Vladyslav Manher to give his foreign passports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 15, Vladyslav Manher was released from custody on a bail of UAH 2.5 million.

The Prosecutor General’s Office served Manher with notification of suspicion of ordering the murder of acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handziuk on February 11, 2019.