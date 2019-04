Kherson Regional Council Head Manher Declares UAH 614,000 Of Income For 2018

Chairperson of the Kherson regional council Vladyslav Manher declared UAH 613,757 of income for 2018.

This follows from data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State or Local Government Functions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the information in the declaration, Manher’s salary was UAH 613,757.

He declared UAH 280,000 in cash, his spouse Iryna Manher - UAH 900,000.

On deposits in banks, Manher holds UAH 11,706, USD 1,991 and EUR 765.

There is no real estate in Manher’s property; his spouse’s property is an apartment of 61.94 square meters in Kherson, a residential house of ​​270 square meters in the village of Vita-Poshtova of Kyiv region and a land plot of ​​1,500 square meters.

Manager has 2004 BMW X5 car in his property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairperson of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council Pryhunov declared UAH 768,000 of income for 2018.