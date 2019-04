Border Guard Service To Equip 50 Km Of Moats And 40 Pedestrian Crossings On State Border With Russia In 2019

The State Border Guard Service intends to equip 50 kilometers of anti-vehicle moats and 40 pedestrian crossings across difficult sections of Ukraine’s state border with Russia in 2019.

The State Border Guard Service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Work on and preparation for engineering and technical equipment of the Russian-Ukrainian border resumed in some areas on March 1.

Active implementation of the planned measures began on April 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, engineering and technical arrangement of the border with Russia (the Wall project) has reached 30% completion.